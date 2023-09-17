Home » An armed man outside the American president’s home in Delaware. He held up a sign: “The Bidens are criminals”
World

An armed man outside the American president’s home in Delaware. He held up a sign: “The Bidens are criminals”

by admin
An armed man outside the American president’s home in Delaware. He held up a sign: “The Bidens are criminals”

A man armed with a gun was spotted by the Secret Service walking down the street toward Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. This was reported by journalists following the American president. “The Bidens are criminals,” read the sign displaying the man. About ten days ago the surveillance cameras showed an armed man in front of the White House. Security officers opened fire when he refused to throw the weapon to the ground and arrested him.

A few days ago, Biden approached journalists in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after going to mass at the Roman Catholic church of St. Edmond to clarify that he was “not on vacation”. The American president, as we know, lives at the White House on weekdays and spends most weekends in Delaware, where he has two homes.

The US Secret Service has been working on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it “more secure.”

See also  A woman from Belgrade moved to the village of Živica | Info

You may also like

Phone analysis of Dalibor Mandić | Info

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Five-Year-Old Girl...

Heidenheim recorded its first victory in the Bundesliga...

The Hangzhou Asian Games Boosts Tourism During National...

the Ard Discount in via Beato Angelico was...

Puerto Rico Earthquake Reports and Updates: Tremor Alert...

Schifani in Lampedusa with Meloni and Von der...

Sweden Purchases 48 New Archer Vehicle-Mounted Howitzers to...

FEMINA VOLUME 1: THE PREDATORS OF ATMAN

Over 4,000 Volunteers Remove 55,000 Pounds of Waste...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy