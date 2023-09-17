An armed man outside the American president’s home in Delaware. He held up a sign: “The Bidens are criminals”

A man armed with a gun was spotted by the Secret Service walking down the street toward Joe Biden’s home in Delaware. This was reported by journalists following the American president. “The Bidens are criminals,” read the sign displaying the man. About ten days ago the surveillance cameras showed an armed man in front of the White House. Security officers opened fire when he refused to throw the weapon to the ground and arrested him.

A few days ago, Biden approached journalists in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after going to mass at the Roman Catholic church of St. Edmond to clarify that he was “not on vacation”. The American president, as we know, lives at the White House on weekdays and spends most weekends in Delaware, where he has two homes.

The US Secret Service has been working on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it “more secure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

