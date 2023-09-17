a new smartwatch that combines technology and design

Huawei presented its new Huawei Watch GT 4, now available for pre-order. This elegant smartwatch is offered in several variations, each designed to suit different styles and preferences. On the occasion of the launch of this new connected watch, Huawei is offering an interesting pre-order promotion, valid until October 15th.

Design: Union between artisan tradition and modern trends

Huawei’s GT series, already very popular in the range of connected smartwatches, is renewed this year with the Huawei Watch GT 4. This new model stands out from its predecessors for an even more refined design, characterized by an elegant octagonal shape .

This new development is the result of Huawei’s new “Fashion Forward” strategy, which highlights the importance of aesthetics without neglecting the technological component. The Huawei Watch GT 4 therefore represents the perfect fusion of elegance and intelligence, offering everything you expect from a modern connected smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 4: Now Available for Pre-Order!

You can pre-order this watch until October 15, 2023, and during this period Huawei is offering an interesting promotion for the different variants of the new smartwatch.

For each pre-order, Huawei gives away the Huawei Freebuds SE 2 headphones, worth €60. Furthermore, for the purchase of the high-end version of the GT 4, in addition to the headphones, the EasyFit 2 bracelet is also included free of charge, worth 40 euros.

Here are the different options available:

Huawei WATCH GT 4 46mm Active (with black fluoroelastomer strap): €249.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 46mm Classic (with brown leather strap): €269.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 46mm Green (with green braided strap): €269.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 46mm Elite (with steel bracelet): €369.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones + free EasyFit 2 black bracelets.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 41mm Classic (with white leather strap): €249.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 41mm Elegant (with gold-colored bracelet): €299.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

Huawei WATCH GT 4 41mm Elite (with steel bracelet): €399.99 + free Freebuds SE 2 headphones.

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 4 model has a more masculine design, while the 41mm version is more suitable for women. Huawei offers a wide range of options to customize your style.

New Features

The new Huawei Watch GT 4 is highly customizable. In addition to your choice of case and bracelet, the watch offers a selection of over 25,000 dials, each with a unique design. As for features, they are both wellness and fitness oriented.

Wellness features include improved menstrual cycle tracking for women, TruSeen™ 5.5+ heart monitoring offering more precise measurements of heart health, sleep tracking with a focus on breathing and sleep cycles via TruSleep™ 3.0 technology, and more.

As for fitness, the Huawei Watch GT 4 offers over 100 sports tracking modes, allowing users to precisely track their physical activities. Additionally, the Stay Fit app provides tips for calorie management, especially weight management.

The watch is equipped with a GPS chip and offers considerable battery life: up to 14 days for the 46mm version and 7 days for the 41mm version.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, ensuring greater flexibility of use.

With this new Huawei Watch GT 4, Huawei offers a complete connected experience that combines cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design.

Follow us on Social Media

Post Views: 6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

