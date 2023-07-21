Deutsche Bahn is struggling with disruptions due to a lack of staff

The company now wants to have at least stopped the trend of the previous year through “countermeasures”, DB Netze advertises to its customers. What follows in the report is a whole bundle of measures that the group has taken to better mann the signal box. These include “additional new hires” or “increasing the motivation” of the dispatchers through “financial incentives”. The employees received this through “particular flexibility”, as the company explained when asked. The high fluctuation should be “stopped” and reduced back to the “usual level”. In addition, Deutsche Bahn wants to make up for the shortage with more training places. In September, the company expects ten percent more trainees.

The railways have had these problems in the signal boxes for a long time. Ten years ago, a lack of staff meant that Mainz Central Station was cut off from the network for weeks. The reason for this are partly outdated and mechanical interlockings, which are still operated by specially trained personnel. The railway wants to soften the rigid system with training and more flexible operating times.

