Home » Deutsche Bahn is struggling with disruptions due to a lack of staff
Business

Deutsche Bahn is struggling with disruptions due to a lack of staff

by admin
Deutsche Bahn is struggling with disruptions due to a lack of staff

The company now wants to have at least stopped the trend of the previous year through “countermeasures”, DB Netze advertises to its customers. What follows in the report is a whole bundle of measures that the group has taken to better mann the signal box. These include “additional new hires” or “increasing the motivation” of the dispatchers through “financial incentives”. The employees received this through “particular flexibility”, as the company explained when asked. The high fluctuation should be “stopped” and reduced back to the “usual level”. In addition, Deutsche Bahn wants to make up for the shortage with more training places. In September, the company expects ten percent more trainees.

Also read: The railway wants to improve the network in the train – and ignores the simplest solution

The railways have had these problems in the signal boxes for a long time. Ten years ago, a lack of staff meant that Mainz Central Station was cut off from the network for weeks. The reason for this are partly outdated and mechanical interlockings, which are still operated by specially trained personnel. The railway wants to soften the rigid system with training and more flexible operating times.

See also  Bank of Canada: rates unchanged at 4.5%, soft landing more likely

You may also like

Bonomi: ‘Hot like Covid, smart working and layoffs...

Women’s World Cup: A consultant reveals what top...

Mixed Performance in A-Share Indexes as Individual Stocks...

Resolution 27 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the...

Fewer excessive working hours than we have had...

Evertec Announces $600 Million Acquisition of Brazilian Competitor...

Africa: 40 million dollars from the EIB to...

Focus Shifts to Potential Halt in Rate Hikes...

Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about...

Giorgia and Marina the incompatible, open confrontation. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy