DHL Global Forwarding has inaugurated a new intermodal connection between the port of Genoa and the interport of Padua. The service is organized in collaboration with the railway operator Gts Rail and the Multimodal Transport Operator Hannibal (Contship group) and, at the moment, involves a frequency of two trips per week, from 28 40-foot containers per train.

The service, explains a note, “will connect the port of Genoa, one of the main national ports, to the Northeast, a strategic and fundamental area of ​​the economy of the Italian country system, and is part of the broader context of the modal change from road to rail, with the aim of decongesting the Genoese road junction ».

Faster goods

The goal of the new connection, entirely managed by DHL Global Forwarding Italy, continues the note “is to make goods travel faster and with greater logistical efficiency between the Northwest and Northeast of Italy, guaranteeing a last mile delivery through the Padua terminal across the entire Triveneto area ».

To achieve this, customs procedures are managed through online customs clearance or the issuance of T1 (ad hoc transit document) for customs clearance in Padua. Furthermore, this eliminates waiting times at the port even in the event of congestion.

Interchange networks

“As leading players in the logistics sector – says Mario Zini, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Italy – we believe it is increasingly important to collaborate and commit resources in infrastructures, intermodal connections, interchange networks, technologies and digital solutions”.

