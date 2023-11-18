Diabetes drug Ozempic – Germany is considering export ban – this affects Switzerland – News

The German Medicines Agency is considering blocking the export of the diabetes drug Ozempic due to supply bottlenecks. Because the drug also helps you lose weight, it is in high demand. That’s why it’s currently in short supply. Switzerland depends, among other things, on deliveries from Germany. That is why a German export ban would have consequences in this country.

The President of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bfarm) in Germany, Karl Broich, told “Spiegel” this week: “We know that some of the syringes that are delivered to Germany for our diabetes patients are sent to other European countries or the USA drains away.” This is a big problem. That’s why the authority is considering banning the export of Ozempic and is seeking discussions with politicians.

Legend: These countries have already imposed an export ban in Europe, or can do so if necessary. SRF

Because there is currently a shortage of the drug, various countries have already imposed an export ban. These include Austria, France, Greece and the Czech Republic. Finland and Italy can also restrict exports in the event of a shortage.

Germany is an important supplier

According to the Swiss Pharmacists’ Association, if Germany were to no longer deliver Ozempic abroad, this could jeopardize supply in Switzerland. Many medicines are imported from Germany, says Vice President Enea Martinelli. “If someone is absolutely dependent on the medication and the supplier in Switzerland cannot deliver, then the patients are simply not supplied.”

People who rely on Ozempic because of diabetes would have to switch to another preparation if deliveries stop, explains Martinelli. “As a result, there are a lot of visits to the doctor. You have to try again to see which remedy works. And that takes time.”

Hype about medication on social media

Ozempic is actually intended for patients with type 2 diabetes. It makes their lives a lot easier because they don’t have to inject insulin. The drug also inhibits appetite and is therefore intended to help you lose weight.

The weight loss as a side effect of Ozempic has created a hype on social media. In video posts, people show how much weight they have lost thanks to the medication. The trend has led to shortages of Ozempic across Europe. The UK and Belgium have already temporarily banned the use of Ozempic for weight loss to ensure its availability for diabetics.

Legend: Helps with weight loss: The drug Ozempic is intended for people with diabetes, but it is also in demand for many others. Reuters/Tom Little

In Switzerland, care for those affected by diabetes is still guaranteed, according to a request from the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (BWL). “If necessary – in consultation with the medical societies – a restriction of the indications to the vital indication of ‘diabetes’ would be conceivable.”

However, the medical profession would have to decide on a restricted levy. The federal government has no authority to do this because Ozempic is not considered vital for patients with diabetes due to alternative treatment methods such as insulin.

Share this: Facebook

X

