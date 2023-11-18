Vodafone reschedules increases for some fixed line and mobile customers in December

One more month at the “old” price, then for some Vodafone customers with a convergent mobile offerwhich also includes the fixed line, will be triggered unilateral modification of the contract with monthly increase. Naturally, as required by law, there is the possibility of withdrawing from the contract without costs or penalties, but you have to find a more convenient plan, otherwise you just have to accept the increase with gritted teeth.

Vodafone motivates the tax of 1.99 euros per month which will start in mid-December with the “changed economic and market conditions”, a recurring phrase these days. You have until mid-January to evaluate what to do, in the meantime Vodafone is informing customers affected by the rescheduling with SMS of this type:

Contract modification: given the changed economic and market conditions, from renewal after 12/16/2023 the cost of your offer increases by 1.99 euros per month. Withdrawal or change of operator without penalties or costs by 15/01/2024 with causal modification of contractual conditions via registered letter with return receipt, certified e-mail, on voda.it/disdettalineamobile or in Vodafone stores. More details on 42590

Anyone who has any doubts can contact the toll-free number 42590 or alternatively contact the customer service staff on 190. Our colleagues mondomobileweb.it inform that among the customers involved there are several with the Vodafone Family+ offer of 9.99 euros per month with 10 Giga. The communication comes a few days after another rather heavy increase started at the end of October for Vodafone convergent customers, in which case at least the increase was compensated by some advantages.

WITHDRAWAL WITHOUT PENALTIES OR COSTS, HERE’S HOW

Customers who do not wish to accept the contractual changes, pursuant to current legislation, will be able to switch to another operator while keeping the numberwithout penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication specifying the reason for withdrawal “Modification of contractual conditions”.

Or, alternatively, for all remodulations (current and future, it is a legal provision) there is the possibility of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs. Yes it can exercise:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel your home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, PO Box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to [email protected]

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you wish to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated previously, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you wish to proceed with the payment in a single solution.

