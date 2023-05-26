Home » DiaSorin: agreement with MeMed Bv test and MeMed Key platform
by admin
DiaSorin: agreement with MeMed Bv test and MeMed Key platform

DiaSorin Italia signature with MeMed a distribution agreement in the Italian market for the MeMed Bv diagnostic test and the MeMed Key analytical platform. The official press release underlines that DiaSorin Italia will make the MeMed Bv test available on the proprietary Liaison Xl and Liaison Xs platforms, already used in centralized laboratories for high-volume analysis, and on the MeMed Key platform, designed to meet the need for compact and compatible instrumentation with the new decentralized healthcare realities.

