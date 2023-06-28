Home » Dieselgate, ex-Audi chief sentenced to 21 months for fraud
Munich court sentences former Audi boss Rupert Stadler to 21 months in prison for blocking sale of diesel cars with manipulated emissions too late

Rupert Stadlerthe former head of Audi, will have to serve a sentence of 1 year and 9 months with suspended sentence, ruled the Court of Munich. The charge arises from the fraud that the manager perpetrated by blocking the sale of diesel cars with manipulated emissions too late, reports the Ansa agency which in turn cites Dpa and Zeit.

Stadler, despite having pleaded innocent for a long time, preferred to avoid a prison sentence by opting for a plea deal and pay a fine of 1.1 million euros and court costs.

Also Wolfgang Hatz, the former head of engine development and later a member of the board of directors of Porsche, and an unnamed engineer received a suspended sentence and fine for fraud. These are the first criminal sentences in Germany for the diesel scandal that exploded in 2015.

At the moment there are also other investigations or trials (ongoing or planned) against former managers of the Volkswagen group.

