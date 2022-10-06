Listen to the audio version of the article

The resilience and resilience of Italian companies in times of crisis is a fact: it was discussed at length in the first two days of the Made in Italy Summit organized by Sole 24 Ore, Financial Times and Sky TG24, analyzing the reasons and strengths. But to continue to be competitive and face the difficulties of the current economic and geopolitical scenario, the made in Italy companies must win the biggest game, that of the two transitions, digital and ecological.

The third and final day of the Summit is dedicated to these two themes – sustainability and innovation – divided into three main ppanels: «Energy transition, technology and sustainability as competitive levers for businesses»; «The digital transformation for a modern and competitive made in Italy»; “Innovation and talents: the role of education, research and training for the country of the future”.

Europe and the gas price cap

The debate was opened by Yolanda Garcia Mezquita, a member of the Directorate General for Energy of the European Commission, who addressed the issue of the price cap: “We are working on new actions to lower the price we pay for imported gas, while still guaranteeing supplies , and in the meantime we are intensifying relations with countries such as Norway and the USA, especially on the issue of liquefied natural gas. In the meantime, last week the energy ministers of fifteen countries discussed the price cap on gas, discussions go on and soon, in two weeks, there will be a new summit in Prague to define a path of solutions. I want to underline that this project must be able to reduce the level of import prices, but without jeopardizing the security of supplies. We need the gas, we can’t risk it going elsewhere, ”she said.

Technologies at the service of the green transition

The energy and digital transition also bring with them the development of sectors in support of these changes. like that of cables, represented by the Prysmian group. “In 2022 the market grew by 33%, with around 8 billion euros of projects awarded and in 2023-2024 it is believed that the market will increase by a further 30%,” said Massimo Battaini, CEO of the group. However, inflation has also been lost here: «We have orders that we are about to sign today but we will carry out in 3-4 years. It is difficult for us to manage costs in this situation », admits Battaini.

The progress and the success of the PNRR are fundamental in this context, as recalled by Giovanni Brianza, CEO of Edison Next, who appeals to the future government: «It is important that there is no solution of continuity in the grounding of the PNRR. This movement must continue, especially in the public, for the success of projects in synergy with private individuals. But the key issue for the country is industrial policy. we must go back to planning the future of our country ».