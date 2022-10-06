“The Pixel 6s were the fastest-selling of all,” says Rick Osterloh, Google’s global director of Devices and Services. And now, as always in the fall, the new model arrives. Two smartphones, and not four, as rumored a few months ago in the usual frenzy of rumors and indiscretions. Accompanied by a new smartwatch, which for the moment will not be sold in Italy. And there is also a tablet (obviously called Pixel Tablet) which has an optional magnetic base with which it becomes a smart speaker; it will only arrive in 2023.

For the rest, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have more or less only nice surprises. The ones we liked the most are the fact that they arrive immediately in Italy (they can already be ordered on Amazon and are on sale from October 13), unlike the previous 6 and 6 Pro, and that the prices have not changed: 649 euros for the small Pixel and 899 for the large one.









Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the technical characteristics

Small pixel that this year is even smaller. Indeed, as said by Google, “intentionally more compact”: the display reaches 6.3 “, against the 6.4 “of the Pixel 6 of 2021 (here our proof) e i 6.1 “of the more recent 6A (here the comparison with the Nothing Phone 1). Like the previous 6 Pro, the 7 Pro also has a 6.7 ”screen. The first screen is in FHD + resolution with refresh up to 90 Hz, that of the second reaches QHD and 120 Hz.

Both are updated to Android 13 (which we tested on a Pixel 6) and they have Google’s new Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 with 8GB of RAM and the 7 Pro with 12; the first reaches up to 256 GB of internal memory, the second even to 512. Google declares more or less the same performance in terms of battery life, even if they are obviously of different sizes: 4355 mAh for the more compact Pixel and 5 thousand for the larger one. And there is also a message for Apple: “We introduced traffic accident recognition three years ago,” they tell Google.

The distribution of cameras remains similar to the past, so there are 3 for the Pixel 7 Pro and instead two for the Pixel 7: those in common are the main 48 MP sensor and the 12 wide-angle sensor, with the larger Pixel having an additional telephoto zoom lens 5x optical and up to 30x digital. This feature, which Google calls High definition zoom, there is also on Pixel 7, where, however, it only reaches 8x: “We obtained an optical quality similar to that of a 2x telephoto lens on Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens on Pixel 7 Pro”, explained the company during the presentation event. All this is also possible thanks to a new digital image stabilization system. Among the other features of the camera that have intrigued us, it is impossible not to mention Macro Focuswhich should allow “HDR + photo quality from a distance of only 3 centimeters” and above all the function Sharp photowhich uses artificial intelligence to improve out-of-focus photos, even old ones, by removing blur and visual disturbances: combined with Magic Eraser, turns Pixels into a powerful and interesting editing tool photographic.

Meanwhile, there is an interesting example of how artificial intelligence can help overcome cultural biases: “The new Pixels have the most inclusive camera on the market”, explain those from Google. In practice, it means that the various algorithms are calibrated on the color of the skin of people from all over the world, and not just White American Caucasians.





More colors and clearer calls

The new Pixels also have a dedicated security chip, called Titan 2, during the year “they will have the Google One VPN at no additional cost” and also “they will be equipped with face unlocking thanks to advanced machine learning models for face recognition”.

As explained, it is done extensive use of AI also for the telephone part of smartphones: the function is called Clear Call and should allow you to “listen to the interlocutor wherever he is”, thanks to the ability of the Pixel “minimize distracting sounds such as wind and traffic, while improving the interlocutor’s voice “. Said like this, it seems to work a bit like ANC, the active noise reduction typical of earphones and headphones, but we will verify it better in the test phase. Even more interesting (but currently limited to English only) is the ability to read audio messages as text in chat, thanks to an integrated automatic transcription system.

All of Google’s new products are made entirely from recycled materials: aluminum, plastic, steel, even the fabric of the Pixel Watch strap. Another thing we liked is that this year both new Pixels can be colored, in the white, black or green variants. Or, to put it like Google, ice, obsidian or cedar. The two Pixel 7s can be ordered from today, and arrive on October 13th.