Moxa Router: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for the Moxa router. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Moxa routers on July 3rd, 2023. The operating system Appliance and the product Moxa Router TN-5900 Series

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Moxa Security Advisory (Stand: 02.07.2023).

Safety notice for Moxa Router – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Moxa Router Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Moxa routers are routers for industrial applications designed to provide reliable and secure network connectivity in demanding environments.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Moxa Router to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3336 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Appliance

Products

Moxa Router TN-5900 Series

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Moxa Security Advisory vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Moxa routers. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

