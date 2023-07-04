Fernández Oro incorporated more than ten new police officers into the city

This Monday a meeting was held between the mayor of Fernández Oro, Mariano Lavín and the Second Chief of the Regional, Daniel Andino. During the meetingand formalized the incorporation of more than ten new police officers. Minister Minor was going to participate in the meeting but she could not be present for an unusual reason.

The Head of the Zone was also present at the municipal office Diego Peralta and the new commissioner of Unit 26 of Fernández Oro, Renzo Fortunatiwho was officially presented to the Communal Chief.

They detailed that the main objective of the meeting was to “diagram joint policies to reinforce security in the town.” From this proposition, sand made official the incorporation of 15 new police officers who are already serving in the city.

“During the meeting we were notified that 15 new police officers will be incorporated into the city to reinforce security. Let’s think that before we only had seven. We also requested the opening of a sub-station and new mobile phones” explained Mariano Lavin.

During the meeting, the representatives of the company also sent their claims and concerns.the Chamber of Production, Industry and Commerce Fernandez Oro (PICFO), and the Chamber of Producers. They assured that the police authorities promised to work together to solve the problems that are experienced in each sector.

The mayor Mariano Lavín expressed his agreement with the arrival of the new cash to Fernández Oro. He assured his willingness to work on security issues with the new authorities of Police Station No. 26.

Why was Minister Minor not present?

Betina Minor announced that she would visit Fernández Oro yesterday in the framework of claims for the insecurity of citizens. However, due to an alleged technical defect in the vehicle, the minister Security of Río Negro could not be present at the meeting with the mayor of the city and police personnel.

Yesterday afternoon Betina Minor announced that she would be absent due to problems with her schedule. Today Mariano Lavín revealed in LU19 that the reason for his The absence of it was due to a failure in the vehicle in which he was traveling from Viedma to the Orense town.





