USA: Schweizer repositions traditional hotel

A bit of Swissness, a stone’s throw from the White House: How a Swiss wants to reposition a traditional hotel Stephane Vogel, who was born in Biel, would like to take the “Hotel Washington” in the center of the American capital back to its roots. With a mix of Swiss hospitality and American entrepreneurial spirit.

The «Hotel Washington» in the center of the American capital. Image: zvg

The view still leaves him speechless. When Stephane Vogel stands on the roof terrace of his hotel in Washington, he not only has an unobstructed view of the iconic monument honoring the first American president. The hotel director from Switzerland can also let his eyes wander to the President’s front garden, as the historic hostel is right next to the Ministry of Finance and the White House.