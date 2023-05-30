Alberto Fernández will relaunch Unasur with Lula and Maduro, from Brazil

President Alberto Fernández will participate tomorrow in the city of Brasilia in a summit in which his peers will be, Luis Inacio “Lula” Da Silva, and that of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to relaunch the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

The president left after 7:00 p.m. in the ARG 02, one of the aircraft of the official fleet.

The This Tuesday’s summit will promote a “frank dialogue” between all the presidents to identify common denominators, discuss perspectives for the region and reactivate the South American cooperation agenda, according to what was expressed in a statement by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

Unasur is the bloc of countries led by leaders with a progressive profile and that had been dismantled by former presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Mauricio Macri. Authorities from Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Uruguay and Suriname will also be present.

The group of Latin American presidents is expected to analyze whether the Unasur is the best vehicle to promote regional integration. Diplomatic sources specified that among the objectives of the meeting is the resumption of high-level dialogue on South America as a space for peace and cooperation.

Maduro had been excluded due to allegations of DD violations. H H.

Nicolás Maduro, who had been participating in a few regional meetings due to complaints against his management of human rights, had already arrived in the Brazilian capital on Monday.accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores.

Last January, when Buenos Aires hosted a meeting of Celac, the other forum of countries that was rehabilitated after the departures of Bolsonaro and Macri, there was speculation about the participation of the Venezuelan but, amid strong criticism from opposition spaces like Together for Change, in the end he did not travel.

Last April, Alberto Fernández and Lula da Silva announced the return of their countries to Unasur, after being withdrawn from it in 2019.

Source: Argentine News



