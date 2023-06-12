Digital archiving of documents

The digital era presents companies with the challenge of effectively archiving data while at the same time ensuring data protection and data security. In order to meet these requirements, innovative solutions are required. A promising technology that can help with the implementation is the blockchain. In an interview with Thomas Hepp from swiDOC let’s talk about the challenges and opportunities of digital archives.

1. swiDOC specializes in archiving documents for small and medium-sized companies. What challenges do SMEs face when archiving documents?

To answer the question, one has to distinguish between small and medium-sized companies. For small companies such as craftsmen’s businesses or retailers, the main thing is to keep administration costs low. You have no time and no means to take care of the bookkeeping or administration.

Digital solutions are used across the board for bookkeeping. A large part of the documents to be archived, such as invoices and receipts, are already available in digital form. Small companies work in these systems together with their trustee on the digital bookkeeping. However, very few accounting systems offer solutions to ensure digital archiving in accordance with legal regulations. In the end, digital documents have to be printed out again and stored in the closet in the basement – an absurd practice! It would be ideal if the digital documents could already be archived from the accounting systems in a legally compliant manner.

The challenges are different for medium-sized companies. As a rule, numerous software tools are already used to digitally map business processes. The amount of data generated is significantly larger. In addition to where the data is stored, maintenance costs and legal compliance are key. Although cloud technologies are increasingly being used, skepticism still prevails. Many companies prefer local data storage in their own data center. But: the configuration and maintenance are technically complex, embedding in existing processes is often not possible and the GDPR or the nDSG cannot be mapped by on-premise solutions.

2. Digitization for archiving documents is being pushed ever further. How do you see the current situation in the DACH region?

Above all, we observe that technically inadequate software is sold as audit-proof or legally secure. There are dozens of providers on the market who advertise with terms such as “GoBD-compliant” or “audit-proof”, although the technical solutions behind them – to put it diplomatically – are rather mediocre. It feels like everyone can archive digitally. However, the requirements for a digital archive are very complex. It must be ensured that data cannot be changed unnoticed. I see a massive need for clarification in the DACH region. In times of growing data generation and tightly networked systems, it is becoming increasingly important to have a reliable data source.

3. Legally compliant archiving and data security are highly relevant in every company. In your opinion, which points should be given particular attention here?

Maintenance effort, open interfaces and locality of the data! In order to operate a secure, reliable archiving solution, it should be checked whether technically sufficiently trained personnel are available. In order for an archive to be integrated into existing processes and systems, open API interfaces are required. In addition, open interfaces allow easier data migration to successor systems. With the entry into force of the nDSG in Switzerland and the GDPR in Germany, data storage outside of the EU or Switzerland is extremely problematic. It should be ensured that cloud resources or rented servers are located within the EU or Switzerland.

4. swiDOC uses blockchain technology to archive documents. Why did you decide to do this and what are the key benefits?

Thanks to blockchain technology, we are able to offer a cost-effective archiving solution that at the same time ensures the highest level of security and trustworthiness. Once something is stored in the blockchain, it can no longer be subsequently changed or deleted. We use this property to store a kind of fingerprint of the data in the blockchain. If the original data is changed, its fingerprint will inevitably change as well. By regularly checking fingerprints, mathematical proof of the originality of the data is possible, which is a key requirement for an archive.

5. Are there any digital archiving issues or regulations to watch out for in the future?

The nDSG is currently in Switzerland for many Pursue a theme. The regulation brings with it a number of changes and regulations for data processing.

For example, it must be ensured that personal data can be deleted after the statutory retention requirements have expired, but that they cannot be changed for 10 years beforehand. This is not possible without the right tools. The location of personal data is also important.

In addition, we see significant potential benefits for an archive in the development of AI. Our vision is to establish the archive as a knowledge base within a company. Employees could use a chatbot to view required information based on a reliable source of information from the archive. The data is stored securely within the corporate landscape.

Published by: ARKM central editorial office