A case has been registered against Muslims for putting up the profile picture of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb

The case was filed for putting Mughal Badshah’s picture as WhatsApp profile picture. File photo

Monday June 12, 2023, 3:24 pm

Mumbai: A case has been registered against 3 Muslim youths in the Indian city of Mumbai for posting a picture of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir on their WhatsApp profile.

According to Indian media, a case was registered against the three Muslims on the complaint of Amarjit Surve, a member of the Hindu organization. The case was filed for putting Mughal Badshah’s picture as WhatsApp profile picture.

The Indian police also seemed helpless at the request of the extremist Hindu organization against the youth who used the image of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir. Indian police have registered a case against users using WhatsApp.

According to the report, 20-year-old Muhammad Ali posted the picture of Aurangzeb Alamgir on his WhatsApp status yesterday.

It should be noted that before this, extremist Hindu organizations also insisted on changing the name of the Indian city of Lucknow.

