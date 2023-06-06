Digital cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was sued by the SEC: violating US securities laws-Sina

5
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase sued by SEC for violating U.S. securities laws Sina
- The US SEC sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, for allegedly operating a “fraudulent network” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: U.S. regulatory stick is waved to Binance Market to vote for Apple MR with feet Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Overnight Market Recap: Crypto Prices Drop After SEC Sues Binance Wall Street Journal
- “Historic moment” in the currency circle: long-awaited, the US SEC “finally” sued Binance and Zhao Changpeng Wall Street news
- View full coverage on Google News