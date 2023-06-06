Home » “Spider-Man” latest animation masterpiece “Spider-Man: Beyond the New Universe” official art setting set officially debut | Hypebeast
With the launch of the soundtrack of the movie, the sequel to the popular animated film “Spider-Man” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Spider-Man: Across the New Universe/Spider-Man: Leaping Spider-Verse) is now on the stage with a new peripheral, officially Launched the official art set.

The 224-page hardcover book by Ramin Zahed features a variety of exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including concept art, scene sketches, character designs, story scripts, and more, as well as interviews with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller providing creative insights into the process , leading readers to go behind the scenes of the movie and explore the artistry and skills of animation.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” is now on Amazon and other channels for pre-sale, and interested readers may wish to buy it.

