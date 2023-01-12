Home Business Digit’Ed expands and buys Accurate: it will train personnel in the medical field
Digit'Ed expands and buys Accurate: it will train personnel in the medical field

Digit'Ed expands and buys Accurate: it will train personnel in the medical field

Digit’Ed acquires the majority of Accurate and thus enters medical training for universities, hospitals and public and private bodies operating in the health sector.
After the operation with Treccani Accademia, the company owned by Nextalia SGR, Intesa Sanpaolo and other minority shareholders, expands further in the field of higher education.

Accurate is a company that has consolidated experience in the sector of technological development applied to medical training and has created as many as 75 advanced medical simulation centers at the best-known Italian and foreign universities. It has also filed 8 patents, which certify its commitment to pursuing its objectives, such as increasing patient safety and improving the quality of care through the training of medical personnel.

Patrizia Angelotti, managing director of Accurate explains that this operation will “pool resources and skills capable of satisfying the growing training needs in the health sector”. «Accurate, with its professionalism and its high technological level, represents an added value in our offer dedicated to companies, professionals, managers and recent graduates – adds Gianandrea De Bernardis, Executive President of Digit’Ed -. We will continue to pursue our growth strategy by integrating and aggregating the excellence of the education world at the service of the various sectors”.

