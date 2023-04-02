Dhe handling of digital media needs to be learned. The expertise of professionals who earn their living on the Internet is increasingly in demand. The company BG3000 offers training courses in which YouTube stars, influencers and hackers impart their knowledge to students, trainees, teachers and parents in workshops. According to BG3000, it has meanwhile trained more than 35,000 participants. The Bonn-based company was founded by Simone Stein-Lücke, 53, and Stephanie zu Guttenberg, 46.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Whether YouTube, TikTok or Snapchat – hardly anyone finds their way around the digital world better than young people. Why do they of all people need tutoring with regard to digitization?