Ding Xuexiang and Obermu Discuss China-Germany Cooperation in Automotive Industry

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, met with Obermu, Chairman of the Board of Management of the German Volkswagen Group, in Beijing on October 11th. The meeting focused on promoting cooperation between China and Germany, particularly in the automotive industry.

During the meeting, Ding Xuexiang emphasized the high level of complementarity between the Chinese and German economies, stating that there is immense potential for collaboration. He noted that as key global economies and responsible powers, both countries should work together to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. They should also cooperate in maintaining the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, thereby contributing to global economic growth and governance.

Ding Xuexiang further highlighted China‘s commitment to opening up its economy, stating that the country’s doors will only open wider in the future. He expressed that China welcomes foreign-funded enterprises, including the Volkswagen Group, and is willing to provide a better environment and conditions for them to invest and operate in the country. He also emphasized the broad prospects for cooperation in the automotive field between China and Germany, stating that both countries can achieve greater development through win-win cooperation.

Obermu, on behalf of the Volkswagen Group, expressed gratitude for China‘s strong support for the company’s development in the country. He emphasized the Volkswagen Group’s commitment to its friendship with China and the Chinese people, stating that the company will increase investment in key areas and continue to deeply explore the Chinese market.

The meeting between Ding Xuexiang and Obermu signifies the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between China and Germany in the automotive industry. Both countries recognize the importance of collaboration and are committed to creating a conducive environment for investment and development in this sector.

