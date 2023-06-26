Home » Diplomacy – EU foreign ministers discuss further aid for Ukraine
Diplomacy – EU foreign ministers discuss further aid for Ukraine

Diplomacy – EU foreign ministers discuss further aid for Ukraine

Flags of Ukraine and the EU in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg Image: AFP

After the attempted uprising by the Wagner mercenaries in Russia, the foreign ministers of the European Union will discuss further support for Ukraine on Monday in Luxembourg. A formal decision to increase the joint military aid fund by a further 3.5 billion euros is expected. Hungary recently blocked the release of a tranche of 500 million euros from the fund, which is to be used to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine. There is also the question of how Russia can be held responsible for the war of aggression.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins the debate via video. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin gave his mercenaries marching orders to Moscow on Friday evening to overthrow the military leadership there. On Saturday evening he finally ordered the withdrawal to “prevent bloodshed”. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is shortening a trip to South Africa due to the latest developments and is taking part in the external council in Luxembourg. Another topic there is relations with the Latin American and Caribbean countries ahead of a summit meeting in Brussels in mid-July.

