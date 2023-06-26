Alexia Rivas registers as a pre-candidate to seek a second term in the Assembly

The deputy of the Bancada Cyan, Alexia Rivas, was present this Sunday at the Central Headquarters of Nuevas Ideas to register as a pre-candidate to seek a second term as a legislator of the Legislative Assembly.

“This day, with the support of God and our bases, I have decided to register as a Deputy for a new period,” said the deputy on her social networks.

Likewise, the parliamentarian stressed the importance of not stopping the changes implemented by President Nayib Bukele, since they have had a significant impact on the lives of Salvadorans and have promoted the development of the country. In her quest to be re-elected, she pledges to continue supporting the president’s initiatives to continue benefiting the population.

On this day, with the support of God and our bases, I have decided to register as a Deputy for a new term. The changes that our country experiences thanks to the leadership of our President @nayibbukeleThey can’t stop. Proud to be part of our… pic.twitter.com/AJOuVw2dKC — Alexia Rivas🇸🇻 (@AlexiaRivasG1) June 25, 2023

