Dissident member of the Farc in Pelaya is discharged

In an operation carried out by the Army and the National Police, Brayan Orlando Marín Cardona, alias Veneno, a member of the Farc dissidents who committed crimes in the municipality of Pelaya, downtown Cesar, was killed.

The aforementioned criminal, who was dressed in camouflage and had a rifle, died when he confronted the Public Force on Cristian Moreno Avenue.

The confrontation was recorded by the community.

“He (the dead man) had been located for days in one of the neighborhoods where he had been spreading terror and the information reached the Police and the Army, so the operation began,” said Alexander Quintero, mayor of Pelaya.

The subject known as ‘Veneno’ was part of the 41st front of the Farc and had escaped from the Cómbita jail, according to the National Police.

Other judicial sources indicated that the subject had long been recorded on security cameras committing violent acts on Ruta del Sol.

One of these occurred on June 18 on the road that leads from the El Burro corregimiento to Pelaya, on the La Floresta sector. According to judicial sources, at the site, “Alex Veneno” and another subject shot a citizen to strip him of his motorcycle.

The citizen was rescued by the community and taken to a care center, while the criminals fled on the motorcycle.

‘Veneno’ would have been committing crimes in the corregimientos of San Bernardo, Costillas, Simaña and the urban area of ​​Pelaya.

“We have already been requesting an increase in the strength of our municipality to guarantee the security of the community and we have been working with the Police, the Army and the Gaula to be able to give the results that are now being achieved,” the president pointed out.

On Sunday afternoon, forensic personnel inspected the body of the subject who was left lying in military clothing.

