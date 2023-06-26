Home » Belgium wins EuroBasket Women 2023
Sports

Belgium wins EuroBasket Women 2023

by admin
Belgium wins EuroBasket Women 2023

It is Belgium that wins the 2023 edition of the women’s European championship: the first triumph in the history of the nation comes at the end of a hard-fought final against Spain, who came from behind and lost 10-21 in the fourth period. In Ljubljana it ends 64-58 for the Belgians, who also prevailed over Lardo’s Italy in the group stage. Monumental performance by Meesseman, 24 points and 8 rebounds; 18+15 by Linskens, 13 by Vanloo. In Spain the top scorer is Casas with 14 points. Bronze medal to France, victorious 82-68 over Hungary in the 3rd place final.

See also  USFL Inside The Drive: How Reggie Corbin willed the Panthers to win

You may also like

Bad Homburg Open: “Tennis Grandma” Petkovic says goodbye...

What is Lyme disease caused by the wood...

Transfermarkt: Change perfect: Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig

ProLeague: German hockey women celebrate success against New...

Federico Rossi, my new dawn

Racism against U21 players – DFB wants to...

like the midfielder Palumbo of Ternana

Former wrestlers care for seniors in Japan

Football: Al Hilal formalize the signing of Koulibaly...

European Games: Germany third in Team EM of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy