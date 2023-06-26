Belgium wins EuroBasket Women 2023

It is Belgium that wins the 2023 edition of the women’s European championship: the first triumph in the history of the nation comes at the end of a hard-fought final against Spain, who came from behind and lost 10-21 in the fourth period. In Ljubljana it ends 64-58 for the Belgians, who also prevailed over Lardo’s Italy in the group stage. Monumental performance by Meesseman, 24 points and 8 rebounds; 18+15 by Linskens, 13 by Vanloo. In Spain the top scorer is Casas with 14 points. Bronze medal to France, victorious 82-68 over Hungary in the 3rd place final.

