Discover Eva Mendes’ Unforgettable First Car: The 1966 Ford Mustang

Title: Eva Mendes Unveils Her First Car at 19, a Classic Ford Mustang 1966

Date: July 9, 2023 | Time: 2:13 p.m.

Eva Mendes, well-known for her passion for both acting and cars, has surprised the world by revealing her first car at the young age of 19. The actress, who shares a love for automobiles with her partner, Ryan Gosling, has an impressive collection of cars in their garage in the United States.

From ordinary to extravagant, Mendes cherishes each model for its speed and performance, allowing her to relive her youthful days. However, it is her first car that truly holds a special place in her heart.

So, what was Eva Mendes’ first car? It was none other than the iconic 1966 Ford Mustang. This classic beauty boasts a 289 V8 engine, 4.7 liters, a 2-cylinder carburetor, and an impressive power of 200 horsepower. With its sturdy bodywork and comfortable seats, Mendes embarked on countless adventures in this remarkable vehicle during her teenage years.

One of the striking features of the vintage Mustang is its spacious interior, a characteristic common among cars of the 60s. Mendes recently shared an unexpected photograph from her youth, where she looks unrecognizable, posing inside her beloved Mustang.

Inside the 1966 Ford Mustang, one can find ample space for the occupants, a dashboard displaying fuel and speed, a small compartment for storage, plush seats, and a large spherical steering wheel with a distinctive 60s design.

The photograph of a 19-year-old Eva Mendes waving from her ’66 Mustang captures a moment of youthful joy and independence. It signifies the beginning of her life-long fascination with cars and her passion for all things automotive.

Eva Mendes’ love for cars, showcased by her first car experience with the iconic 1966 Ford Mustang, remains an integral part of her life. As she continues to make a mark in the entertainment industry, Mendes will undoubtedly cherish the memories and adventures that began with her cherished first car.