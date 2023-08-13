Discover the Exquisite Flavor of Red or Mexican Rice: A Perfect Combination of Stew and Grain

Experts emphasize the importance of a well-balanced meal, which includes a combination of stew and a good cereal or grain. One popular option that fits this criteria is red or Mexican rice. Red rice is a dish known for its vibrant red hue, derived from the ketchup used in its preparation. It typically includes vegetables such as carrots and peas, but can also incorporate green beans or yellow corn according to personal preferences. The origin of red rice is believed to have originated from humble households that mixed tomato sauce with rice. Although not fully confirmed, this version of rice is both easy to prepare and delicious.

To make red rice, the following ingredients are needed: 1 cup of red rice (pre-soaked and drained for 20 minutes), 2 cups of chicken broth, 2 tomatoes (cubed), 1 clove of garlic, 1/4 onion, 1 cube of tomato-based chicken concentrate, 1/4 cup of peas, 1 carrot (cubed), 1 cup of corn kernels, and 2 tablespoons of corn oil. The preferred brands can be chosen according to personal preference.

In terms of preparation, start by heating the oil in a pot and adding the rice. Stir constantly to avoid burning. Meanwhile, blend the cube, garlic, and onion until it forms a mixture and then add it to the rice. Also, add in the peas, carrot, and corn kernels. Cook over high heat, covering the pot once it reaches a boil. Let it cook for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender.

In terms of nutritional information, red rice contains approximately 216 calories, 37g of carbohydrates, 0mg of cholesterol, 5g of protein, 2g of sugar, 3g of fiber, 742mg of sodium, 5g of total fat, and 0g of saturated fat.

Red rice offers a delicious and visually appealing option for a meal. It can be easily prepared at home using either an express pot or a regular pot. Enjoy experimenting with different combinations and variations to create a unique and satisfying dish.