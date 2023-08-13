Operation Safe Streets: County Sheriff’s Office Announces Warrant Raid Amnesty Period

Operation Safe Streets Warrant Raid to Take Place in August

In an effort to ensure the safety of the community, law enforcement agencies in El Paso County will be conducting a warrant raid as part of Operation Safe Streets. The raid will take place from August 28 to September 1, following an Amnesty Period from August 12 to 27.

During the Amnesty Period, individuals with outstanding arrest warrants totaling three thousand have the opportunity to benefit from being arrested at home or at work. Sergeant Jesús Elías, in charge of the Arrest Warrants and Transportation of Wanted Persons Section for the Law, explained that those with a court order can use the fast reservation service at the detention center, which only takes 45 minutes.

“It is important for offenders to turn themselves in during the specified time to avoid longer stays in jail when they are captured by the authorities,” said Sergeant Elías. He added that there is a quick program in place to help individuals regain their freedom within 45 minutes of entering jail. This can be achieved by contacting a bonding agency to process the guarantee and talking to the jail to determine the charge and bond amount.

Before the warrant raid begins, individuals with outstanding warrants will be given the opportunity to come forward and avoid being arrested in public. The aim is to provide a peaceful resolution without causing trauma to families, the elderly, or children.

“We want to give all these people who have arrest warrants the opportunity to come and turn themselves in peacefully without the need for the law to search for them,” said Sergeant Elías. The cooperation of individuals is vital to prevent law enforcement officers from knocking on their doors or visiting their workplaces.

Resolving their situation with the authorities during the Amnesty Period will not only remove violators from the total cost of their warrant but also prevent their arrest during the warrant raid. Failure to take advantage of this opportunity may result in individuals being handcuffed in the back of a police car.

Various charges that individuals with outstanding warrants may face include family assaults, minor and major robberies, aggravated robberies, sexual assaults, and other felonies. By cooperating with law enforcement, individuals can save time and money by avoiding arrest at their place of work.

If the amnesty period is ignored, officers will be taking to the streets from August 28 to September 1 to locate and apprehend those who violate the law. To encourage self-surrender, a media campaign for Operation Safe Streets 2023 has been initiated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and County Court Administration. The campaign will provide information on how individuals can turn themselves in at the downtown detention center using the Fast Track Booking service.

The self-surrender period for Operation Safe Streets will officially commence on August 12, with the list of outstanding warrants being posted on county websites and in various media outlets. It is imperative that individuals take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their legal matters and contribute to the safety and well-being of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

