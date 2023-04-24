Disney: the second round of layoffs begins

Its second and largest wave of layoffs kicks off in the Disney, bringing the total of job cuts in recent weeks to 4,000 when the latest round is completed.

Earlier this year, Disney said it would cut 7,000 jobs from its workforce as part of a larger company reorganization that will see it cut costs by $5.5 billion. The announcement was made during Bob Iger’s first press conference since he returned to his role as CEO. The 7,000 job losses are equivalent to about 3 percent of the approximately 220,000 people Disney employed as of Oct. 1, according to a filing document, including approximately 166,000 in the United States and approximately 54,000 internationally.