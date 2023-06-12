Home » District heating should become an alternative to the heat pump
District heating should become an alternative to the heat pump

Habeck emphasized that “attractive prices” are also part of this if district heating is to become a real alternative. Above all, the federal government is focusing on more transparency. A reliable calculation of how the price for the heat supply came about is necessary, said Geywitz. Pop, on the other hand, campaigned for nationwide price supervision.

In addition, more competition in the district heating network and third-party feed-in could make prices fairer. Currently, the operators could simply set prices because of the monopoly. VKU representative Liebing rejected this. Even now there is already a price control by the Cartel Office, he emphasized. “Abuse can already be effectively prevented today.” If you want to build trust in the district heating market, you shouldn’t give the impression that it is a “monopolistic abusive market”.

