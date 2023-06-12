Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate the 10th anniversary of its founding – Al Ghad Channel

South Korean pop music fans BTS gathered in the capital, Seoul, today, Monday, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their appearance.

Although the group is currently on hiatus, as two of its members have done compulsory military service, many of its loyal global fanbase, known as the Army, are swarming Seoul this week.

The 7-member boy group achieved success by attracting a huge number of followers around the world.

Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit up in purple, the band’s signature color, while dozens of fans came from France, Mexico and other countries to enjoy seeing the sights of Seoul.

A 20-year-old French student, Rita, who has been a fan of the Korean band since 2018, said, “I came to Korea last week, and I was very excited and excited to see Namsan Tower in purple.”

Institutions and companies are also participating in the celebration, as the city of Seoul works with the administrative staff of the band to organize a tour of the associated landmarks.

The South Korean Postal Service issued special commemorative postage stamps to commemorate the group’s debut.

Companies such as Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Mall Seoul, Lotte Cinemas and S-Oil Company are offering special offers or events.

The festivities are expected to reach their climax on Saturday, when he meets RM. The band leader greets the crowd as expected, and fireworks follow near the Han River that runs through Seoul.

Singer Jungkook wrote to the audience in a message via Twitter on Sunday: “Thank you for teaching us some, or maybe a lot, about feelings of happiness and love. I want to move forward with you in the next 10 years as well.”