Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration of the public

The Attorney General’s Office made a special appeal to the departments and municipalities that are in a state of Public Calamity or emergency situation in the country.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a reminder to governors, district and municipal mayors about the need to carry out preventive surveillance in Disaster Risk Management at events and festivities that involve crowds of people and/or the use of animals in activities of entertainment.

The control entity called for prevention and preparation measures, especially in relation to the celebrations that will take place starting this month and throughout the rest of the year. Emphasis was placed on paying special attention to departments and municipalities that are in a state of Public Calamity or emergency situation in the country.

“We urge local leaders to take the necessary measures and decisions to protect the lives and property of the inhabitants of their jurisdictions, taking into account the current situation of National Disaster,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

The control body reminded the national, departmental and local authorities that they are directly responsible for the implementation of the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Plans (PMGRD) and the Municipal Emergency Response Strategies (EMRE). In addition, they must verify the Emergency and Contingency Plans (PEC) that must be implemented by the companies organizing massive events that involve crowds of the public and entertainment activities with the use of animals, following the guidelines established in Circular 007 of December 06. of 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office reiterated that its function is to generate warnings in the exercise of preventive surveillance, as a mechanism to anticipate the occurrence of events that may violate the rights of people or threaten the proper exercise of public function. He clarified that his work does not imply coercion or co-administration, but an action aimed at safeguarding the well-being of citizens.