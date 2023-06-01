Dl Pa, skip the Defense amendment. Chamber, the Pd and M5S oppositions rejoice

Dl Pa, government amendments on personnel and tax justice

The government withdrew the amendment on defense to the dl PA presented during the night in committee in the House. It is learned from parliamentary sources.

Pa decree, the Pd: “The government admits a serious mistake on defense”

With the withdrawal of the amendment “presented in the middle of the night which changed the defense order of our country, the government and the majority of the right admitted their serious mistake. It was certainly not possible with a simple amendment to pass a real own reform harmful to the very autonomy of Parliament and in defiance of the calls of the head of state to the presidents of the Chambers”. This was stated in a note by the democratic group leaders of the Constitutional Affairs and Labor commissions of the Chamber, Simona Bonafé and Arturo Scotto.

