Gallbladder stones, these are the foods to absolutely avoid: they worsen the conditions

Although very common, not all those suffering from gallbladder stones know it and make the situation worse.

Gallbladder stones are widespread. And determining them is certainly a genetic issue, but linked to nutrition. When the organs are overloaded, in fact, there can be important repercussions. In fact, it is no coincidence that all doctors ask us to be careful, especially when there are recurring ailments.

Perhaps not everyone imagines it, but with nutrition it is possible limit the damage and also to avoid an important deterioration which then requires surgery as the only way out. What exactly are the foods to avoid? Let’s find out all of them.

Gallbladder stones: foods to avoid and those to consume

Healthy eating is known to be the foundation of perfect health. And, apparently, so is when you suffer from gallbladder stones. Would you have ever imagined, for example, that Should those affected by this pathology pay attention to their diet, avoiding certain foods in particular?

Gallbladder stones, foods to avoid (tantasalute.it)

I gallstones they can be prevented, just regulate body weight well, eat fibres, drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, eat five meals a day, eliminating excesses and promoting a healthy and balanced diet.

For i gallbladder problems there is a diet to follow because these formations are mainly made up of cholesterol, bile salts and bilirubin. So they are formed for these substances and can grow over time even blocking the bile ducts and thus preventing the normal outflow of bile with all that follows. For calculations specifically it is useful to consume:

  • Fruit, several times a day
  • Milk, low-fat yogurt and ricotta
  • White meat
  • Verdure
  • Little salt
  • Extra virgin olive oil
Instead, fatty foods should be avoided. large meals, late evening dinners, heavy dressings and even a sedentary lifestyle. All these factors only make the situation worse. In particular should be avoided: egg yolk, alcohol, cream, fried foods, fatty meat, crustaceans, sausages, olives, various sauces.

It is always essential to contact a medico specialist who can offer adequate therapy and periodic checks to evaluate progress and therefore understand whether or not these are growing and also understand how to intervene where necessary. The diet certainly remains the timely initial approach, by eliminating all that is fat you go to reduce circulating cholesterol and consequently it’s easier to handle the situation or at least avoid making it worse.

Gallbladder stones they don’t always have to be removedSometimes these can stay there forever, so it’s important to be careful with your diet, you can avoid surgery and live well.

