Does CS infect Deutsche Bank? Scholz distributes tranquilizer pills

Does CS infect Deutsche Bank? Scholz distributes tranquilizer pills

Is Deutsche Bank the new CS? Olaf Scholz distributes tranquilizer pills: “No reason to worry about anything”

The crash of Credit Suisse and a possible domino effect were also topics at the summit of EU heads of government in Brussels. The European banks are stable and the situation cannot be compared to that in the USA or Switzerland, say Olaf Scholz and Co.

Unaffected by the turbulence on the stock exchange: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the summit in Brussels.

Is Deutsche Bank the new Credit Suisse? Are the European banks infected by the collapse of the major Swiss bank? That was the question asked by many at the summit meeting of EU heads of state and government after Deutsche Bank’s share price temporarily fell by more than 14 percent on Friday. The titles of other European financial institutions also lost significantly in value.

