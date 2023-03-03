But isn’t German politics wrong about the expansion from the start? Apparently, fiber optics is more like a water pipe than a 10-lane highway.

In other countries, too, there is the concept that faster expansion can be achieved through infrastructure competition. The big misunderstanding of regulation and politics is that if we build redundant infrastructure, there will simply be no more profits in the industry. Investments in telecommunications are always between 15 and 22 percent of sales. But with declining sales in the industry as a whole, it’s just getting harder and harder to make money from it. Fiber optics make our country competitive in the long term. There is a great return for our country, but those who expand are taking decades to recoup their costs. The business model is difficult. It is unlikely that anyone will be in the black in the first 20 years of operation – this only pays off over a very long period of time, and only if innovative services make the network more valuable over time.