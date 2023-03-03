Butter it is a derivative of milk, used both as a condiment for various dishes (from pasta to cakes) and alone, perhaps on a slice of bread. Who has never had breakfast, for example, with bread, butter and jam? It is a food widely used in Italy, especially now that the eyes of consumers from all over the world are focused on palm oil and its health risks. But is this milk derivative really healthy?

How fat is butter?

Burro and fats, as is known, are an indissoluble union. However, not all fats are bad and several scientists have shown that some fats have positive effects on our body and not just negative ones. In this regard, it should be remembered that carbohydrates can guarantee a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease than fats. Dramatically limit fat intake it doesn’t help improve our health, far from it (unlike what happens when we reduce our daily carbohydrate intake).

Butter is a fatty food, but with a lower presence of bad fats (the notorious saturated fats) than what is found in other foods. These bad fats, among other things, melt at low temperatures and are a source of energy as well as quite digestible, especially when the butter is eaten fresh and without having undergone alterations deriving from cooking.

Eating it for breakfast, spread on a slice of bread (perhaps wholemeal) together with organic jam, is an excellent way to start the day in the best possible way, clearly taking care not to overdo the quantities as an excess is certainly to be considered , as with many other things, a bad thing.

What does butter contain?

Butter is rich in water and mineral salts, vitamins A and D, proteins and lecithin; we can therefore say that, under a strict nutritional profile, the consumption of this dairy product is positive. Eating butter, therefore, is fine, however, you must remember not to overdo it given the large quantities of cholesterol it contains (100 grams of butter contain about 250 mg of cholesterol, and for the purposes of our health it is good to remember that the daily amount not exceed is equal to 300 mg).