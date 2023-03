The team presentations for the 2023 MotoGP™ season continue: now it’s the team’s turn GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3. Totally Spanish couple formed by Pol Espargaro and by the 2022 world champion in Moto2™ and rookie in the premier class Augusto Fernandez. The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team will unveil their KTM RC16 Saturday 4 March from 8.50pm.