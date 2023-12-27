Home » Dollar Opens with Decrease on December 27, 2023: TRM Also Falls
Dollar Opens with Decrease on December 27, 2023: TRM Also Falls

Dollar Opens with Decrease on December 27, 2023: TRM Also Falls

The Dollar Opens with a Decrease of $10

For this Wednesday, December 27, the dollar opened the day with a decrease of $10 compared to the price of the previous day. The opening price was $3,850, and it is expected that during the day it will reach a maximum price of $3,870 and a minimum of $3,870 for an average of $3,861.

The Representative Market Rate (TRM) also decreased significantly but remains above the market value. According to the report from the Financial Superintendency, the TRM for the day is $3,871.45, representing a drop of approximately $40.

According to analysis from the newspaper La República, the dollar could be expected to maintain its downward trend in the coming days. The Inflation Rate in the United States is approaching the goal of 2% in the month of December, which could result in a price drop.

Investors are also awaiting the decisions of the Federal Reserve (FED) to be known. So far, interest rates are frozen, and significant cuts are estimated to be made in the first months of 2024.

TRM Behavior:
– Wednesday, December 27, 2023: $3,871.45 COP
– Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 3,915.43 COP
– Monday, December 25, 2023: 3,915.43 COP
– Sunday, December 24, 2023: 3,915.43 COP
– Saturday, December 23, 2023: 3,915.43 COP
– Friday, December 22, 2023: 3,943.03 COP
– Thursday, December 21, 2023: 3,948.54 COP

