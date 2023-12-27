IN PICTURES: Two women were captured at the Maiquetía airport with drugs inside their intestines

Two Citizens Arrested at Simón Bolívar International Airport for Drug Trafficking

On the morning of Wednesday, December 27, the Special Anti-Drug Unit of the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía captured two citizens for intra-organically transporting drugs destined for Europe. The information was released by Colonel David Rodríguez Sierra, commander of the Unit, through his account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Unit explained that both women intended to travel from Maiquetía to Madrid, Spain, by Air Europa. The procedure is already in the hands of the Public Ministry.

The suspects were detained at the “Simón Bolívar” International Airport in Maiquetía, Edo. La Guaira, and were found attempting to travel to Madrid, Spain, transporting drugs intra-organically. The case is being handled by the FANB and GNB.

The authorities have not released further details about the arrests, and it is unclear what type or quantity of drugs were being transported. Further information is expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

