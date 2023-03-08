Home Business Invest money for children: With 150 euros per month for 70,000 starting capital
Business

Invest money for children: With 150 euros per month for 70,000 starting capital

by admin
Invest money for children: With 150 euros per month for 70,000 starting capital

ZChildren should get two things from their parents, as the famous saying goes: roots and wings. However, family support and one’s own daring are hardly enough today for the offspring to be successful later in life. A certain amount of start-up capital is probably at least as helpful. Fortunately, many parents and grandparents have the opportunity to set one up. To do this, however, they should start early on to regularly set aside some money for the offspring. The big advantage is then the long period of saving, 18 years or more. WELT explains how the perfect investment works for your child.

See also  The iPhone 15 broke the news again, this time even the power and volume buttons were wiped out – yqqlm

You may also like

Tax reform, the amnesty included in the decree:...

Far beyond the 2008 financial tsunami!The yield of...

Meta demotes managers as part of job cuts

Forecasts, Trends and Quotes [2023]

“No one can guarantee that tomorrow an LNG...

Von der Leyen is ready for NATO. She...

iPhone 15 Real Machine Frame Exposure: Black Matte...

Study: That’s how interested women are in their...

Chen (Bitget), “Positive scenario for crypto after the...

This is how Avm Gestioni prepares Chiara Ferragni’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy