From today, Wednesday 8 March the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Florence is ready to welcome families with small hospitalized patients and pregnant mothers at risk within the maternity ward of the Careggi University Hospital.
The new facility of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation – inaugurated on 22 December (here the news) – is dedicated to Neonatal Intensive Care and Neonatology, a facility of the Careggi Hospital’s Maternal and Infant Department, which has the highest number of births and hospitalizations for infants with low and very low gestational age in the Tuscany Region.
«A special day that of March 8, because all women are celebrated and why exactly on the same date, ten years ago, the other structure of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation already present in the city was inaugurated: Casa Ronald Florence“, remember Nicholas Antonacci, president of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation. «Our goal is to support the pediatric hospitals and maternal-infant wards of excellence in Italy and give concrete help to families and children in difficult conditions and, with two structures in the Tuscany Region, we can really give serenity to those who have to face long therapeutic courses and need not only clinical but also psychological support».
The Family Room – specifies a press release -, with one space of 215m2, 3 bedroomsa zona living con equipped kitchen it’s aarea dedicated to smartworking, according to the first estimates, will offer every year the possibility of overnight stays to over 100 families and to more than 150 the benefit of daytime services. Numbers that add up to those of Casa Ronald which, since 2013, has hosted 1,532 families.
In 2022 alone, over 200 families have found hospitality at Casa Ronald Firenzemore than 500 people in total coming for about 27% from Tuscany and, for the remainder 73%, from other 16 Italian regionsincluding Sicily, Umbria and Calabria or from other European countries.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room Florence joins the three already present in Italy: the one in Milan, a facility opened in December 2020 at the Niguarda Hospital, the one in Bologna within the S. Orsola Hospital and the facility in Alessandria, in the Cesare Arrigo Children’s Hospital.
Photos from the press office