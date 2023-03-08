From today, Wednesday 8 March the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Florence is ready to welcome families with small hospitalized patients and pregnant mothers at risk within the maternity ward of the Careggi University Hospital.

The new facility of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation – inaugurated on 22 December (here the news) – is dedicated to Neonatal Intensive Care and Neonatology, a facility of the Careggi Hospital’s Maternal and Infant Department, which has the highest number of births and hospitalizations for infants with low and very low gestational age in the Tuscany Region.

«A special day that of March 8, because all women are celebrated and why exactly on the same date, ten years ago, the other structure of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation already present in the city was inaugurated: Casa Ronald Florence“, remember Nicholas Antonacci, president of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation. «Our goal is to support the pediatric hospitals and maternal-infant wards of excellence in Italy and give concrete help to families and children in difficult conditions and, with two structures in the Tuscany Region, we can really give serenity to those who have to face long therapeutic courses and need not only clinical but also psychological support».