[서울=뉴시스]Jeong Jin-ah, intern reporter = ‘Hong Kim Dong-jeon’ is the first time that all the members spend one night together, further solidifying the proven teamwork.

On the 9th at 8:30 pm, KBS 2TV’s entertainment show ‘Hong Kim Dong-jeon’ pays homage to ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ as a KBS Legend entertainment special in celebration of the 50th anniversary of KBS public broadcasting.

The members gather on the stairs of the KBS main building, the trademark of ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. Among the members who appeared in comfortable clothes, Hong Jin-kyung appeared in an esoteric outfit that would stand on the runway, and Kim Sook appeared in a wild and optimized look that seemed to leave for a long trip to the country, giving her a laugh.

In response, Hong Jin-kyung said, “The production team asked if it was okay to sleep at my house. Surely it’s not?” go in

The front side of the coin toss is the wild ‘Kim Sook Camp’ and the back side is the gisaeng ‘Hong Jin-kyung Birthplace’, which will be responsible for the members and production team for 2 days and 1 night.

A coin spinner that appeared in tension. Half of the coins are heads and half are tails, but Hong Jin-kyung is in tears at the rule that the person who won the pre-game can replace them. In a situation where others believe but the members do not believe, Hong Jin-kyung picks up Joo Woo-jae’s bag instead and goes to flattery.

In response, Kim Sook said to Hong Jin-kyung, “I told you to come hang out anytime,” and when he confirmed what Hong Jin-kyung said after the house was revealed in the last broadcast, Hong Jin-kyung said, “I’ve never asked all 80 people to come hang out together.” It makes me laugh.

It is said that Hong Jin-kyung’s face became contemplative every time the pre-game ended, drawing attention to the result of where the coin wheel was headed.

