After the defeat in the derby, Partizan did not beat Kolubara either.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan players played the fourth game in a row where they did not taste the sweetness of victory! In front of eerily empty stands in Humska, Partizan and Kolubara (1:1) shared the points, which could create a lot of problems for the black and whites in the fight for second place in the Superliga standings and the position that leads to the Champions League qualification.

It started idyllically, with a penalty awarded and a routine performance by Bibars Nath, but that was almost all we saw from Partizan. In the seventh minute, the black and white team took the lead, until half-time they practically didn’t even threaten, and in the rest they were shocked. Kolubara equalized through Marko Mrkić, and after that we didn’t see any reaction from Partizan.

In many respects, the match was similar to the one recently played by Partizan and Radnički from Kragujevac, and the outcome was exactly the same – a division of points that no one in Humska wanted.

Partizan is now 18 points behind Zvezda, and until the end of the season they will fight to keep second place in the table. Čukarički has one, and TSC two points less…