In this cycle (since December 19th), the international oil market is bullish, and oil prices have generally risen. It is expected that when the refined oil price adjustment window opens on January 3, 2023, domestic refined oil prices will usher in an increase, and the expected increase range may be around 240 yuan per ton, which is equivalent to an increase of 0.19 yuan and 0.20 yuan per liter for 92# gasoline and 0# diesel oil respectively. Yuan.

Recently, North America has been hit by a large-scale cold snap, and winter storms have adversely affected U.S. oil production, raising concerns about supply tightening.

Supported by expectations of supply-side tightening, international oil prices rebounded to a certain extent. In this cycle, the average price change rate of a package of crude oil has been fluctuating in a positive range. According to the data released by Xinhua News Agency’s oil price system, the average price change rate of a package of crude oil on December 29 was 4.35%. Based on this calculation, at 24:00 on January 3, 2023, domestic retail prices of gasoline and diesel are expected to rise. The increase range is about 240 yuan / ton.

Figure: The average price change rate of a package of crude oil since the current cycle released by the Xinhua News Agency’s oil price system

In 2022, the domestic refined oil retail price limit has experienced a total of 24 price adjustment windows, with 13 rises, 10 falls, and 1 stranded. After the rises and falls are balanced, domestic gasoline and diesel prices have increased by 550 yuan and 530 yuan per ton respectively.