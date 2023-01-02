[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 02, 2023]On New Year’s Eve, celebrities gathered at the Borch Wang An Theater in Boston, and people came here to watch the last performance of the Shen Yun New York Troupe. Mr. Gravenhorst, the famous American music publisher and the founder of the award-winning music company, lamented that Shen Yun is the best theater experience he has had in his nearly 70 years of life.

Charles Gravenhorst, President, Award-Winning Music Company: “I couldn’t be more satisfied. In any theater experience in my life, from Broadway to opera to sporting events, this is truly one of the most satisfying performances I’ve ever seen .Because she is satisfying at every moment. The music and the colors are so rich and vibrant, the colors hit the face and overwhelm the senses, and it seems unbearable not to pause for a moment. Fortunately, Shen Yun does divide the show into small pieces .Shen Yun is like glass after glass of wonderful wine, but it doesn’t make people get drunk.”

Charles Gravenhorst is a well-known music publisher who founded the score engraving company ProScore Music Engraving in 1987. The company has been the highest quality provider of professional score engravings in the American music publishing industry, and has received numerous awards from the music publishing industry, including the publishing industry’s “Paul Revere Award for Graphic Excellence”. Mr. Gravenhorst was full of praise for the high-level production and connotation of Shen Yun.

Charles Gravenhorst: “The conductor and performers are able to maintain such energy, excellence, discipline and storyline that you are hooked throughout the performance. I find that with the colors, the music is overwhelming , It is really heartbreaking, she is so beautiful, people have to cry. The progress of the show scene after scene, people are not only fascinated by the overwhelming beauty, but also feel that this is a beauty with a long history, she experienced such a legacy.”

Mr. Gravenhorst was tenor for eight years at the San Francisco Pocket Opera and the prestigious San Francisco Opera. He lamented that Shen Yun’s lyrics are full of divinity.

Charles Gravenhorst: “We realize that the primary purpose of man is to praise God and enjoy his grace forever, because we are created in his image. Excellence, goodness and truth reflect the character of God.”

“I pray for the Chinese people who yearn for freedom, because any nation that yearns for freedom understands that freedom is given by their Creator.”

Mr. Gravenhorst thanked Shen Yun and praised the spirit of Shen Yun as inspiring.

Charles Gravenhorst: “Thank you very much for Shen Yun’s hard work. Thank you very much for your hard work over the years to produce such a wonderful performance, thank you for your cooperation, the ability to work together as a group. It is one thing for one person to do something brilliantly, But doing things well with other people is another thing. Shen Yun is an encouragement for us to work together and be able to do something that uplifts and inspires our families, our neighbors, our country, and the world .”

(For more information, please click Shen Yun Official Website Booking Information)

NTDTV reporters Li Xin and Chen Lei report from Boston, USA