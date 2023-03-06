Gree, which was founded in 1991, has now passed its “thirties”, and the navigator Dong Mingzhu has also accompanied Gree Group along the way. A few days ago, in the sixth season of CCTV Finance’s “Meet the Big Guys”, “Overbearing President” Dong Mingzhu was a guest in the live broadcast room.

Regarding the statement that “Gree is Dong Mingzhu, and Dong Mingzhu is Gree” put forward by the host Shi Xiaonuo, Dong Mingzhu said that it is not an exaggeration, but she added:

Behind Gree is the entire team, and I am more of a role in order management and direction. For Dong Mingzhu herself, work is her personal life, and she believes that working all year round and wholeheartedly is the healthiest way of life.

Dong Mingzhu said:“I have been in Gree for 32 years. I only miss Gree when I fall asleep, but I also dream about Gree.”Everyone has a different definition of happiness. In Dong Mingzhu’s view, this is a kind of happiness.

In addition, Dong Mingzhu also explained the “Gree Principles”: Whenever it comes to research and development, Gree’s principle is “investment when the country needs it.”

Emphasis on technology and no cap on research and development funding is also the principle that Gree has adhered to for many years. Over the past ten years, Gree’s R&D personnel have grown from more than 5,000 to more than 16,000, and the cumulative number of patent applications has exceeded 100,000.

Moreover, Gree Electric insists that all talents are cultivated by itself, and all technologies are developed by itself. We pursue the sustainable development of the enterprise, and everything we do is beneficial to the society.Companies that simply pursue making money are not on the same channel as us.