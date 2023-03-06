Who’s afraid of innovation? Who is it that in the face of a change immediately replies “it’s not possible”? Many, more than you might think. Just look at what happened after the decision of the European Union to confirm the ban on cars with internal combustion engines starting from 2035. A decision already taken last summer of which everyone (or almost) was already aware. Starting with the industry which for some time has widely taken measures with the production of zero-emission models of every size, performance and price.

Yet, the front of the “no” or in any case of the “postponement necessary for a series of reasons” is still strong, especially in our country. That Italy which, on the other hand, ended up behind in the sales of electric cars, unique among the large European markets, and from whose political front increasingly conflicting messages are arriving.

Therefore, it seems sensible to ask what is really happening in our area. Why this gear with the handbrake on? There is undoubtedly that old habit of not digesting major changes, even if in this case in the name of the noblest of objectives: the abatement of pollution. However, there are also objective reasons that have been repeated too many times. Like the still too high price lists and the intermittent incentives that have not brought the benefit found in other European countries. There is the difficulty of recharging at the columns, which are still difficult to reach, poorly distributed, non-functioning or awaiting activation. There are long times to fill up with energy (at least a few hours) even if fast stations are starting to take hold, those which (at a rather higher price) manage to recharge most of the cars in 20/40 minutes.

In short, there are objective difficulties, typical of a great technological revolution destined to change our idea of ​​mobility. Difficulties always present in such a radical change of technology and habits. But can we stop in the face of this obstacle? No. Just as the whole affair cannot be settled in an “ideological battle of Europe”. Or even worse, as someone put it: “A real scam for consumers”.

Reducing CO2 emissions is a goal that concerns all of us and of course the automotive sector which “can and must do its part”. As indeed it has always done in recent decades.

This is why we have chosen ten stories of energy transition for the cover story of this issue. Ten protagonists of today and tomorrow who got back into the game to change pace before the others. Ten protagonists for whom innovation and change have become a great opportunity to seize and not an insurmountable obstacle. These are stories about existing or newborn car brands. Stories of iconic models who, in order not to leave the field, have put aside their world of success to invent another one, more suitable for the future.

Here, there are ten stories of the future. A different future perhaps from what we would have imagined a few years ago where it seemed that the car had to fly or at least travel without a driver to eliminate any stress or danger. Now, however, what we need to eliminate are the CO2 emissions of our cars. And to do this, at the moment, we have only an electric solution and in the probably more distant future that of hydrogen.

It would therefore be better to “get back into the game” by teaming up and not dividing us. It will be possible? We will see soon.