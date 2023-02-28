Dong Mingzhu’s response to the rumors of love with Wang Ziru revealed the source of the news: claiming to be the godfather of China‘s micro-businesses cut leeks unambiguously

On February 27, Dong Mingzhu, chairman and president of Gree Electric, said in an interview with the media that when talking about issues related to young people, he mentioned that many people are old now, and the reasons behind it are very complicated. Some people think that they have not found a good job. Some can make money directly online. “

Now self-media is also very profitable, and some will do anything to make money. Recently I read an article that was very funny, and it is not an exaggeration to describe it with the words ‘low-level, indecent and boring’. “

“For the sake of gaining attention and making a little money, I don’t know what the conscience of these people is. If he is a young man, I don’t know how this young man defines his own life.”

Regarding the rumored love affair with Wang Ziru, all these rumors come from Weibo Gong Wenxiang, and this so-called “Godfather of Wechat Business” also has a dark history.

Gong Wenxiang, as the founder of Shenzhen Electric Shock e-commerce and the founder of the Community Electric Shock Association, is very unfamiliar to many young people. But ten years ago, in the e-commerce industry, the saying that “Gong Wenxiang is in the south, Li Chengdong is in the north, and Lu Zhenwang is in the middle” was widely circulated, and the three were called “Three Heroes of E-commerce”.

In addition to the “Three Heroes of E-commerce”, these three people also have another title-the Three Great Liars.

But Gong Wenxiang has a different positioning for himself. His Weibo information reads, “My label: 1, the father of the Chinese community. 2, the godfather of China‘s micro-business.” October 10, 2021, Gong Wenxiang In his eighth personal forum, he said: “Even I can hardly make money, which shows the depression of the industry.” Forced to transform. I will never cut leeks again.”