Paradox Interactive Announcement Show Confirmed March 6 – Gamereactor

Bethesda and Xbox had a Developer Direct a month ago, a Nintendo Direct three weeks ago, and Sony had a streaming last week.

We’re currently awaiting a Starfield stream, with a release date rumored to be confirmed this week, but it turns out that’s not the only thing to look forward to in the coming days. Paradox Interactive has just announced what they call the 2023 Announcement Show, which will kick off on March 6 at 18:00 (CET).

What can we expect” Big newspaper! ” and Paradox promised to showcase “3 new games, 4 new expansions, gameplay reveals and updates”.The confirmed participants so far are: Colossal Order, Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Tectonic, Paradox Arc, and Paradox Development Studios.

An interesting detail is that the event is being presented alongside the Xbox, which means that the usually PC-centric Paradox Interactive might show something for consoles as well. Paradox Interactive COE Fredrik Wester commented:

“I hate to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to pick which one excites me the most. Talking directly to our players about our game, sharing their excitement about what’s coming next, comparing how many hours we’ve played — It’s something everyone at Paradox really likes. I’m also eager not to have to keep these announcements under wraps for too long.

Check out the trailer below.

